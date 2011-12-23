Ultimate Christmas Giveaway: Win a giant World of Warcraft bundle, including a signed copy of Cataclysm

Welcome to the PC Gamer Ultimate Christmas Giveaway ! This is the biggest competition we've ever done: packed with peripherals, games, and exclusive items signed by some very important people. Why are we doing this? Because it's Christmas! And we love you.

Merry Christmas PC Gamers! We've finally reached the end of our Christmas giveaway, it's been a great ride, and we've given out some amazing prizes, but all good things must come to an end.

We're going out with a bang though, giving your the chance to win a copy of World of Warcraft: Cataclysm signed by the dev team. That in itself would be an awesome prize, but we don't do things by halves, and neither does Blizzard, and they've given us a monster bundle of goodies to go with it, including posters, t-shirts, action figures, comics, mousemats and more. It's an amazing prize, and one lucky reader will win it.

Check inside for full details of what's included, and a chance to win it.

Deep breaths people, this is a big list. Included in the prize is:



A copy of the World of Warcraft: Cataclysm collector's edition, complete with art book, soundtrack and trading cards. Signed by the dev team.



Five World of Warcraft action figures.



Battlenet Authenticator



Wrath of the Lich King soundtrack



Hardback World of Warcraft comic, collecting six issues.



Steelseries QcK World of Warcraft mousemat.



Two World of Warcraft Cataclysm T-Shirts.



World of Warcraft baseball cap.



Three World of Warcraft posters



Inflatable Frostmourne sword.



We also have a few spare mousemats, posters and stickers to give away to particularly impressive runners up.

Let's have a close up of that signed collector's edition shall we.

Gorgeous. To enter, simply tell me:

Blizzard are planning to introduce Chinese Panda-men, so I want you to come up with a new race for World of Warcraft. Something as cool as Native American cow-men or Jamaican trolls.

If you win, you'll get a private message and your name will appear in this week's winners , be sure to contact us with your address for delivery. This competition is open to UK readers only, if you don't claim your prize within three weeks of being notified, we will give it away to someone else.

Good luck everyone! And congratulations to all our competition winners, we'll be shipping your prizes out soon.