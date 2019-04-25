Ubisoft's sci-fi adventure Starlink: Battle for Atlas comes to PC next week

Remember E3 2018, when Ubisoft showed off Starlink: Battle for Atlas, a sci-fi action adventure game that looked like a cross between No Man's Sky and The Last Starfighter? And then Yves Guillemot gave a prototype ship model to Shigeru Miyamoto for some reason, and everything looked very cool, but it didn't matter much to us because it wasn't coming to PC? Now it is, and in fact it will be here next week.

Starlink takes place in the Atlas star system, where players will encounter different alien races, form alliances with them, and assemble a crew of pilots with unique skills and abilities. The system contains seven planets, each with distinct environments, hazards, and story, and players can do battle on the ground and in space with highly customizable ships.

The PC version will include all previously released updates, and will support multi-GPU and SLI systems, widescreen displays, G-Sync, and uncapped framerates. Making allowances for performance differences, it will also run on a wide range of hardware, says Ubisoft:

Starlink: Battle for Atlas also supported a line of "toys-to-life" physical accessories when it came out for consoles last year: Small ship models, action figures, and weapons that could be purchased separately that would also unlock in-game equivalents. They weren't as successful as Ubisoft had hoped, however, and it announced earlier this month that no new physical toys will be produced. New ships, pilots, and weapons will continue to be added digitally, though, and "there will be a ton of free content to expand your games such as additional missions, challenges and new activities to engage in throughout Atlas, including content that was inspired by community suggestions, such as Outlaw Racing."

Starlink: Battle for Atlas comes to PC on April 30, and will be available on Steam and Uplay.