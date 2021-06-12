Ubisoft reveals Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, out next year

The big reveal at Ubisoft's E3 show was Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. CEO Yves Guillemot announced the game, stating that it was a showcase for the publisher's Snowdrop engine. And quite a showcase it is, with some beautiful looking environments and lighting as all manner of colourful alien beasts stomp around.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set for release on PC sometime in 2022, and will also be available on Google Stadia. It'll likely appear around the time of Avatar 2's release on December 16, which finished shooting in September last year.

As we speak the PC Gamer Slack channel is embroiled in a furious back and forth debate as to who exactly wants an Avatar game in the year of our lord 2022—aside from the accountants involved, obviously—the fruits of which will be up on the site shortly.