Ubisoft is having a spring sale on practically its entire store

With Spring just around the corner, it's time to get a head start on cleaning house—and what a better way to do that than to pass on some massive savings to gamers. Spring cleaning doesn't quite have the same meaning when publishers discount digital copies of their games, but then again who's complaining?

Ubisoft (NA) has discounted nearly 500 items in their store up to 90 percent off. That includes games, apparel, collectibles, and everything in between. You can pick up Assassin's Creed Origins for $18 (70 percent off), Far Cry 5 for $19.85 (67 percent off), and Watch Dogs 2 for only $9 (85 percent off). The Far Cry Gold Pack, which includes Far Cry, Far Cry 2, Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4 and Far Cry Primal, is just $42 (65 percent off) too. This sale also includes a ton of DLC packs for all major Ubisoft games, super sturdy canvas bags, and even adorable baby hoodies and onesies, sized up to 24M. (Dads, get on that, stat.)

The sale runs until March 25, so if you've been meaning to add any of those games to your library or are searching for a birthday gift, now is the time to Spring clean your bank account. As usual, Ubisoft offers free shipping on orders over $80 and you can save an extra 20 percent by spending 100 Club Units.

You can search through all the deals here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.