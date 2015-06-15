Trials Fusion expansion features a cat riding a unicorn

The biggest announcement of E3? No, don't be silly. Nevertheless, the Trials Fusion expansion pack—called Awesome Level Max—does let you play as a cat riding a fire-breathing unicorn. If that isn't worth a news post on this site, I don't really know what is.

Beyond that, what's it all about? The trailer's description reveals all:

"Get ready for our biggest Trials Fusion DLC pack yet with 30 all-new tracks plus 10 Supercross tracks, 30 unexpected and various challenges to complete, unicorn bike & cat rider, 5 new garage items and more than 130 fresh new Editor objects."

Also announced, the Trials Fusion: Awesome Level Max Edition, which features the base game, the six DLC packs of the season pass and this new expansion.

Trials Fusion: Awesome Level Max is out on July 14.