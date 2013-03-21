Trials Evolution: Gold Edition crash-lands on Steam, reloads, crashes again

After mucking around on the Xbox 360 for a few too many years, Trials is finally back where it belongs: on PC. As our preview explained earlier this week, Trials Evolution: Gold Edition is no simple port. It includes every piece of content from Trials HD, its similarly Xbox-exclusive predecessor, all of which have been rebuilt in the Evolution engine. That makes for 129 tracks and mini-games in total - or a "crapton", in technical terms. The game hits digital stores today, and yer actual brick-and-mortar ones tomorrow, once the game's jumped over that large gap, survived some explosions and done the loop-de-loop. You'll find a bone-shattering launch trailer below.

Ouch. The Big Thing about Evolution is its hugely powerful level editor, which has been used to make all sorts of exciting stuff . That's obviously included in this PC edition - though, disappointingly, we won't be able to access the 300,000-odd Xbox 360 mods - along with instant replay-sharing via YouTube.

You can grab Trials Evolution: Gold Edition here , once the game unlocks in a matter of hours.