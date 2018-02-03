Treadnauts brings its multiplayer flying tank battles to Early Access

Bouncy tanks that can drive up walls, strap on jetpacks and fire rockets? Yes please. Treadnauts, which has just hit Early Access, doesn't look particularly deep but I reckon it would be a lot of fun if you had friends over. It's a four-vehicle fight to the death with short rounds that will fill your screen with explosions. You fire rockets, rocket jump, squish your opponents, and drive up the walls with your sticky treads.

You can fire boosters to hop while in mid-air and select modifiers to spice up each round, like zero gravity or bouncing bullets. Basically, it's all designed to create as much chaos as possible.

At the moment it has four arenas, each of which offers its own challenge, and you can play in four-player local multiplayer or online as a solo player or a duo. There's a single-player target practice mode, too. Developer Topstitch Games plans to release the full game this summer, and will focus on fixing bugs and adding community suggestions during Early Access.

It's £9.26/$11.69 on Steam, which includes a 10% discount for the next six days. The price will increase slightly after it leaves Early Access.

