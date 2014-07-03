Transformers Universe free-to-play MOBA goes into open beta on July 4

The free-to-play MOBA Transformers Universe is entering open beta tomorrow, a big step in the endless battle between Autobots and Decepticons that Jagex is celebrating with a weekend offering of double XP and $75,000 in prizes.

Transformers Universe has changed a bit since it was first announced in the summer of 2011. It was originally billed as an MMO but in February of this year Jagex declared it a "massively online tactical action game"—a MOTA . Now it seems to have done away with all pretense of differentiation entirely, describing the game in today's announcement as a "free, third-person MOBA."

Jagex CEO Mark Gerhard said in a statement that players racked up nearly two million victories during the closed beta. "Our beta community have been having enormous fun playing, as have we, often being schooled by them," he said. "Everyone has been absolutely fantastic throughout the closed beta and provided us with great feedback which we continue to implement into the game service through our weekly updates."

Cash prizes and "goody bags" will be awarded to players with the best "skill score" over the first weekend of the open beta, while those who refer the most "friends" to the game will be eligible to win separate prizes of up to $5000. To get in on the action, fill in the blanks at TransformersUniverse.com .