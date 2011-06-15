Transformers Universe trailer and first concept art released

[bcvideo id="994081705001"]

Jagex have sent over a teaser trailer and a batch of concept art for their upcoming robo-MMO, Transformers Universe. While the teaser trailer doesn't show much, the concept art shows us some potential environments, and features pink Energon cubes that transformers like to snack on. Who wants to bet we'll be collecting them to level up? We still know very little about Transformers Universe right now, but the game's producer, Kris Jones, is scheduled to deliver a keynote presentation at the upcoming Develop conference next month. We might learn more then.