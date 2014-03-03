Transformers Universe trailers show off two new characters

By now you might be a little confused about what Transformers Universe is. The game was first announced in 2011 as an MMO. Then, just last month, developer Jagex announced that Transformers Universe is in fact a massively online tactical action game, or MOTA, which clearly evokes MOBAs. If you look at the two recently released trailers, however, Transformers Universe looks most like a class-based multiplayer action game (maybe a little bit like Smite ) with a few Transformers-specific twists.

The trailers introduce two new playable characters. Meltdown, an Autobot, is a combat medic, just as good at healing allies as he is at inflicting damage. You can read more about him and his special abilities on the game's official site , and watch him doing a bunch of familiar healer class-type things in this video:

Duststorm, a Decepticon, looks a little cooler, as bad guys usually do. You can find more info about her on the game's website as well, but basically she's a sniper. Her video also makes the game look more interesting than Meltdown's because it shows the difference the Transformers license makes. In other shooters, it helps to be faster if you're a sniper because it allows you to take a few shots, then re-position quickly before the enemy can come close and flush you out. As you can see in the video, Duststorm can simply transform into a speedy dune buggy for this purpose:

For more on Transformers Universe, our visit to Jagex's Cambridge HQ in 2012 is a great breakdown of how it feels to play the game.