Tracer headlines a new Overwatch comic series and in-game event

Players can earn a new icon, sprays, and epic skin in the two-week-long Tracer's Comic Challenge.

Yesterday, Blizzard released the first part of a new, five-issue Overwatch digital comic mini-series, London Calling, that follows Tracer's life in London after the Omnic crisis and the disbanding of Overwatch. Today it kicked off an in-game tie-in event called Tracer's Comic Challenge that gives players two weeks to earn limited-time rewards including an icon, sprays with voice lines, and a new epic skin.

Notching up three wins in Quick Play, Competitive, or the Arcade will earn you the new player icon, while hitting six will get you a spray. The big reward—the Comic Book Tracer epic skin—comes in at nine wins. More sprays can be earned by watching streamers playing Overwatch on Twitch: Two hours (cumulative) for one spray, four hours for two, and six hours for three.

Tracer's Comic Challenge is live now and runs until September 28, and you can check out the rewards below. As for the London Calling comic series, subsequent digital issues will arrive monthly, and a physical edition from Dark Horse Comics will be released "in the coming months."

