Towerfall Ascension 'Dark World' expansion confirmed for 2015

I've sunk countless, frankly unhealthy hours lobbing arrows at friends in Towerfall Ascension, so reports that a new expansion is headed to PC is very exciting indeed. Due in 2015, The Dark World introduces new features to nearly every aspect of the game, but most excitingly is a new Cataclysm tower featuring procedurally generated levels.

While that's worth the price of entry alone as far as I'm concerned, there's other stuff too. A new red archer dubbed Vainglorious Ghoul will arrive in "an infamous ghost ship known as The Amaranth", which itself will comprise one of the four new level sets. Meanwhile, new power-ups are in, including the remote mine aping Trigger Arrows and the honing Prism Arrows.

Developer Matt Thorson has published a wealth of material on the expansion over here on the game's official website. Those wanting an idea regarding the gritty details are advised to give it a look. The expansion is due early in 2015.