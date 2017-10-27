Torment: Tides of Numenera is free on Steam for the weekend

Destiny 2, Wolfenstein 2, and Assassin's Creed: Origins were all released this week, and there are big Halloween sales underway at Steam, GOG, and Humble at this very moment. In other words, you're already up to your eyeballs in things to play. So hey, why not add one more to the pile? For the next two days, inXile's heavy-narrative RPG Torment: Tides of Numenera is free to play on Steam.

If you play it during the free weekend and don't "speed read and sprint" your way through it, as inXile boss Brian Fargo put it, you'll be able to pick it up and keep going for $20/£15/€20 as part of the studio's 15th anniversary sale. Other inXile games are on sale as well—in fact, this is apparently the first "official Steam weekend sale" for an indie developer rather than a publisher, a little factoid to keep in mind the next time you're playing pub night videogame trivia.

Torment is really good, by the way: We scored it 89/100 in our review earlier this year, saying it "recaptured much of what made the original game special." Wasteland 2 is solid stuff, too.