Tokyo 42 multiplayer trailer has rocket launchers, explosions and scent-sniffing cats

Last week, SMAC Games and Mode 7 set May 31 as Tokyo 42's launch date. Now, the incoming open world shooter has a multiplayer trailer packed with shootouts, chases and, um, cats.

Adorably named 'Trackacats', the latter sees players deploying nimble black felines into the game's gorgeous cityscape in order to track down foes. In the following trailer, one instance sees one cat uncovering an enemy who's hiding in a bush, while another sees a furry friend being "scared" away amid conflict. Aw.

I'm now as excited to try this as I am any other weapon.

Here's publisher Mode 7 with more on how all of that works:

"There's a unique element of hide-and-seek in Tokyo 42. Each player starts with a randomised skin and very little ammo. They must attempt to blend in with the crowd and build up their arsenal without being spotted by the others.

"That would all be straightforward, were it not for the ever-present threat of Trackacat, a crack reconnaissance feline able to sniff out the slightest whiff of an assassin. Once the players' identities are discovered, havoc ensues as katanas, pistols, mingiguns, rocket launchers and various flavours of grenade are whipped out and put to use."

Mode 7 continues to say Tokyo 42 will ship with five maps: Market, Tears, Autoshow, Looks Like a Quadcopter and HRBRT. Billed as the "archetypal" map, Market has featured in the majority of the game's advertising up to now, however the publisher describes HRBRT as a "much more open, long-range affair".

Tokyo 42 is due May 31.