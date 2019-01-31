Today's Fallout 76 patch intends to fix the stuff broken by the last patch

Fallout 76 will receive a hotfix today that intends to undo a lot of the issues introduced by the last patch.

According to Bethesda, what happened was "a merge of internal development builds failed to execute properly prior to releasing Patch 5." This reintroduced several older issues that had been corrected in an earlier patch, such as the fix for bobby pin weight, issues with plans and recipes, bulk scrap that can no longer be auto-scrapped, and others.

Today's fix should be along shortly, planned for around 3 pm EST. Bethesda will also release more specific patch notes when the fix arrives.