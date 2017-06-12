Popular

Titanfall 2 gets a free trial for a week

Experience two missions and full multiplayer.

Respawn has a noble goal: putting more people inside massive, brawling mechs. In pursuit of this objective, Titanfall 2 now has a free trial, running until the end of the week.

From now and until June 18, you’ll be able to duke it out as a pilot or a Titan to your heart’s content. Included in the free trial are two campaign missions, Pilot Gauntlet and The Beacon, as well as full access to the multiplayer. 

“This is a game that takes some of the most familiar vocabulary in this hobby—run, jump, shoot, spaceship, robot, alien dog—and finds ways to surprise you with each,” Chris Thursten wrote in his Titanfall 2 review. “When it comes down to it, that's what Titanfall 2 deserves to be remembered for.”

Fraser Brown

