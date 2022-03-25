All Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Shift codes and how to redeem them

Looking for some Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Shift codes? Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is out in the wild and there are all-new Shift codes to redeem. There's a big ol' chest in Brighthoof, home of Queen Butt Stallion, and you'll need a Skeleton Key to open it, which you'll get from a Shift code. There's no telling what loot is stashed away in the chest but rest assured, it'll be some powerful stuff. With that in mind, let's take a look at the latest Shift codes and how to redeem them.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Shift codes

There's currently only one active Shift code for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and it'll reward you with a Skeleton Key which you can use to open a special loot chest. New Shift codes should appear weekly, or even more frequently on some occasions, so check back here for new codes soon.

Active Shift codes:

JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH: Rewards 1 Skeleton Key.

This Shift code expires on March 31, so here's how to redeem it.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

How to redeem Shift codes

There are two ways to redeem Shift codes: in-game via the Shift menu, or through the Shift website. To redeem in-game, open up the Social menu either from the start while playing and tab over to Shift. Input the code and hit redeem and voila, you've got a Skeleton key. You can collect it from the Mail tab in the same menu.

Alternatively, you can go to the Shift website and input it there. After that, head to the Mail tab in the Social menu to retrieve it. Once you've got the key, head to Brighthoof to unlock the chest and claim your reward.

Expired Shift codes

Once there are more codes available, the expired ones will appear here so you don't waste your time and efforts trying to redeem them. Don't say I'm not good to you! If you're just getting started with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, check out our guide on which is the best starting class.