This week in PC gaming: Chivalry 2 and Backbone

Don't lose your head!

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, events, and more coming at you over the next week, every week. Expect a new episode every Sunday morning and expect it to tell you something you didn't know or already forgot about.

This week we look at the medieval mayhem of Chivalry 2  along with Backbone, a game where you play a detective who is also a raccoon. 

This Week in PC Gaming -  June 5 - June 12 

June 8

Chivalry 2

Backbone

Jorge Jimenez

