This Week in PC Gaming: Back 4 Blood, DC Fandome, and The Riftbreaker

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, events, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of PC games as we know it.

The long-awaited zombie coop shooter Back 4 Blood is here and we like it! We also have a couple of cool-looking indie games like Dungeon Encounters and The Riftbreaker if you 're looking for a palette cleanser from all the zombie killing.

The PC gaming forecast is expecting to see DC Fandome showcase all of your favorite DC heroes and villains as we hope to see some footage of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights.

Catch the new episode every Sunday here on PCGamer.com or subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified when a new episode goes live.