This ultra-slim Asus gaming laptop with GeForce GTX 1660Ti, Ryzen processor and 1TB SSD is under £1000

Gaming laptops are the ultimate luxury: a way to sneak in a few hours of Sekiro when visiting mum; your Hearthstone haven on a family holiday. And this ultra-slim Asus ROG Zephyrus G will handle all that and much more with ease, and leave you with a single penny's change from a grand: a Ryzen 7 equipped gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti and 144Hz will run almost everything at 60FPS, even if you won't be able to push into ultra settings on the very latest titles.

One of the most attractive aspects of this hardware is the form factor: it's 2cm thin when closed, weighs just 2.1kg, and super-slim bezels give it an 81% screen-to-body ratio. Asus claims a battery life of around 7 hours for watching 1080p video and web browsing, though that will reduce if it's performing more demanding tasks.

This is not the highest end of laptop specs, but it's an extremely solid pick that will run most games at 1080p and 60FPS, and the 1TB storage is a real sweetener (my last laptop had 256GB and it just wasn't enough).

Compact class. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G GA502IU | 15.6-inch | Ryzen 7 | GTX 1660 Ti | £1,300 £999.99 at Amazon (save £400)

For under a grand it's hard to do better, and the hardware comes with a 2 year guarantee.