This SWAT shooter is set in a "downtrodden, cruel, and corrupt" vision of America

Ready or Not won’t be out for at least another year, but now we’re getting a pretty extensive look at what developer Void Interactive has planned for its forthcoming SWAT experience. The studio has published a lengthy trailer to mark the opening of pre-orders for Ready or Not and provide a look at the game’s approach to a law enforcement-themed shooter.

'Trailer' is a bit of a misnomer here, since at nearly eight minutes' runtime, this is really more of a featurette. The video highlights Ready or Not’s dark and pessimistic vision of a near-future United States, its non-lethal takedown systems, and its hyper-realistic approach to ballistics. There’s a lot going on, and it’s reminiscent of the tactical combat found in games like the original Rainbow Six and SWAT series.

While the trailer focuses on Ready or Not’s single player features, Void says subsequent videos will detail multiplayer modes they have planned for the game. It’s focused on giving players a ton of control over their movement through the environment, with multiple options for stances, breaching doors, and incapacitating targets. You’ll be working with a squad of AI-controlled teammates and reporting to higher-ups in Tactical Operations Command, and it all looks very, very serious.

Void expects to launch Ready or Not in the fourth quarter of 2020, but pre-ordering (which you can do at the studio’s website) can grant access to alpha and beta access periods. A closed alpha phase will begin in August, while a beta access period starts next June. Pre-ordering the standard edition will grant access to the beta, but you’ll have to buy the more expensive 'supporter' edition ($119.99 USD) for access to the alpha later this year.