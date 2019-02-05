This RTX 2070-powered gaming PC is on sale for cheaper than building it yourself

If you want a high-end gaming PC, but you don't want to build one, Newegg has an iBUYPOWER desktop on sale that's just for you. For $1,299.99 ($200 off MSRP), you get a PC with a Ryzen 7 2700X processor and an Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics card. That's still a lot of money, but it's cheaper than building a PC yourself with the same parts.

The full specifications include an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X processor (with 8 cores and 16 threads), 16GB of DDR4-2400 memory, a 240GB boot SSD, a 1TB hard drive, and an Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics card. The RAM could be a little faster, but other than that, there's nothing really wrong with this build. It will easily handle any game you throw at it, especially at 1080p/1440p, and is generally one of the best gaming PCs, particularly at this price.

iBUYPOWER is also throwing in a few goodies with the desktop. In addition to a keyboard and mouse, you get a copy of The Division 2 and your choice of Battlefield V/Anthem. You can buy it from the link below.

