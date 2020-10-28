This prebuilt PC with a GeForce RTX 3080 and 8-core Intel CPU is on sale for $1,800

Doc Brown had an easier time getting his hands on plutonium than PC gamers trying to chase down a GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card. It is a bit easier if you are willing to go the prebuilt route. As such, you can save $95 (or more) on a system from CyberPowerPC, that is equipped with a GeForce RTX 3080.

The savings come from using coupon code HALLOWEEN, which knocks 5 percent off PCs costing $999 and up. This particular configuration (which you can customize) gets reduced from $1,895 to $1,800.25 with the coupon code, and comes with an Intel Core i7 10700K CPU and DeepCool all-in-one liquid cooler, 16GB DDR4-3000 RAM, GeForce RTX 3080, Asus Prime Z490-V motherboard, 1TB WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD, and an 800W 80 Plus Gold power supply, all packed into a Lian Li case with a side window.

After factoring in a Windows license, the discounted price is on par with building your own—part for part it is actually a tad cheaper, though you could substitute different makes and models, and fish around for rebates to tilt the edge in favor of the DIY route.

Regardless, it is a fair value for the parts and labor. The bigger question is, will it actually ship out on time? Nvidia has not been able to make enough RTX 30 series cards to meet demand, and this has affected OEM system builders too.

Over on Reddit, where I spotted this deal, some users claim their orders from CyberPowerPC with an RTX 30 series card have been delayed, while others say they've gone through without issue. If you are in the market for a system like this, I think it's worth giving it a shot. Worst case is it gets delayed, and you can just cancel your order if that happens (or wait it out). One thing I find encouraging is that the GPU in this config is the only RTX 30 series option that is not listed as "Sold Out" in the GPU section.