This MSI GP63 laptop with a GTX 1070 is $1,299 right now

Two months ago, the GTX 1070 version of MSI's popular GP63 gaming laptop dropped to $1,450 on Newegg. If you're still in the market for a laptop, the GP63 has now dropped even further to $1,299.00 after an $80 mail-in rebate. Even if you don't bother to send in the rebate card, it's still cheaper than it was before—$1,379.00.

This specific version of the GP63 has an Intel Core i7-8750H processor (clocked at 2.2GHz), 16GB RAM, and a GTX 1070 8GB graphics card. The screen is a 15.6-inch 1080p display running at 120Hz (the panel type isn't listed, but other versions of the GP63 have an IPS screen).

For connectivity, you get one Mini DisplayPort, one HDMI, one USB 3.1 port, two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 3.1 Type-C, one SD card slot, an Ethernet jack, and two headphone ports. That should cover just about everything you might want to plug in—no dongles necessary.