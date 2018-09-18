This G.Skill Ripjaws mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Red switch is $75 right now

You might remember that the G.Skill Ripjaws KM780R keyboard was on sale for $60 a few months ago, but that was the version with Cherry MX Brown switches. Newegg now has the Cherry MX Red model on sale for $74.99, a $45 drop below the MSRP and a $77 drop from the current Amazon price.

This keyboard features fully-programmable keys, per-key red backlighting (no RGB, unfortunately), a "military-grade" brushed aluminium back plate, full n-key rollover, on-the-fly macro recording, and pass-through ports for USB 2.0 and audio.

You can buy the Ripjaws KM780R keyboard from Newegg. Or, if you're looking for something else, check out the best gaming keyboard options for PC.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.