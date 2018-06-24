This Fallout 4 mod adds griefing, random nukes to mimic what life may be like in Fallout 76

One Fallout 4 modder has a particularly grim view of what Fallout 76, due out in November, is going to be like: griefers chasing you around, other players taunting you non-stop and nukes falling from the sky every few seconds.

That's what you'll get if you install the tongue-in-cheek Fallout 4-76, which SKK50 uploaded this week. It removes most NPCs from the game—95% of rural folk and 80% in towns and cities—and in their place spawns random human griefers that will hurl abuse at you and then try to shoot you. They have catchy names like 'L33T PWNZ BOSS', and their level will scale with yours as you get stronger.

You can escape the strangers by running away, and they'll get bored after a while, but more will soon spawn nearby.

To keep you on your toes the mod will launch nukes in your direction occasionally with very little warning. If you dodge out of the way, those nukes might kill the griefers that are following you (or a herd of cattle, as happens in the video above).

If you fancy a goofy escape from the normal Fallout 4 experience, then head over to its Nexus Page for installation instructions.

And if you're looking for a more serious prediction on what Fallout 76 will be like, then fans are already piecing together the map from scattered information.

Thanks, Dark Side of Gaming.