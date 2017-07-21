Popular

This Doomfist outfit raises the bar for Overwatch Cosplay

Official Blizzard Cosplay hits San Diego Comic-Con.

Nowadays Overwatch is probably among the most Cosplay-ed video games of all time, but the bar is still being raised. Most recently, this intricately detailed Doomfist effort is very good indeed, a collaboration between Henchmen Studios and Canadian model caviar_bleu, commissioned by Blizzard.

Here's a video of the Cosplay, courtesy of mineralblu. It's part of Blizzard's San Diego Comic-Con efforts. It's Doomfist because, as you no doubt have caught wind of already, the new playable-character launched on the Overwatch PTR this week, and is scheduled to roll out for all players next week.

