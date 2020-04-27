This $799.99 gaming laptop is the cheapest we've seen an Asus TUF system with a GTX 1650

Here's a deal for an Asus TUF Gaming laptop, this time for a model configured with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor and GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. It's marked down to $799.99, making it the least expensive TUF Gaming laptop I've seen yet.

I anticipate even more TUF Gaming deals to come—it's the nature of the business when Intel or AMD update their CPU stacks, and it just so happens that both recently did. So, retailers will look to clear out inventories of older models to make room for the newer builds. That presents an opportunity to save some coin on a gaming laptop.

Dave recently reviewed one of the new models, the A15 with a Ryzen 7 4800H processor and RTX 2060 GPU. It's a sweet machine, if you have $1,199.99 to spend on a laptop.

If you're looking for something more affordable, the TUF Gaming laptop on sale here is worth consideration. You obviously give up some performance on the GPU side, and 8GB of RAM isn't terribly exciting. But this one is also a whole $400 cheaper, with a fast CPU on board. You also get the same 'TUF' construction amenities, such as a durable keyboard, dust protection, and an overall solid build.

