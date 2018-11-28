This ASUS gaming laptop with a GTX 1050 Ti is just $660 right now

One of the best deals over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend was an HP Pavillion laptop with a GTX 1060 and a Core i7 processor for $750. If you missed out on that, or your budget isn't quite that high, here's an alternative—an ASUS TUF laptop with a GTX 1050 Ti and Core i5 is $659.99 on Newegg's eBay store.

The full specifications include an Intel Core i5-8300H processor (clocked at 2.3GHz), a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hybrid hard drive, and a GTX 1050 Ti graphics card. All that for $660 is a pretty good deal, considering other laptops with a 1050 Ti float around $700-800 on Newegg.