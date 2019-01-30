This ABS Battlebox PC with a GTX 1070 is just $800 right now

There are plenty of PCs with Nvidia's new RTX graphics cards, but if you're trying to save money, opting for a gaming PC with an older GTX 1070 or 1080 graphics card is a good strategy. One configuration of the ABS Battlebox PC with a GTX 1070 is currently on sale for $799.99 at Newegg, a $600 reduction from the original price.

This build has a second-generation Ryzen 7 2700 processor (8 cores/16 threads), an 8GB GTX 1070 graphics card, 8GB of DDR4 2400 MHz memory, a 120GB boot SSD, and a 1TB hard drive for storing games. It runs Windows 10 Home, and comes with a bundle of Fortnite items and The Division 2.

The small boot SSD is a bit annoying, but this PC is still a great value—building it from scratch with the same parts would cost over $1,000. A keyboard and mouse is also included.

