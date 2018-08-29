This 27-inch G-Sync monitor from Lenovo is on sale for $250 today

Just a few months ago, we highlighted a deal for Lenovo's Y27g, a 27-inch curved gaming monitor with a 1920x1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync support, for $300. If you missed out on that deal, no worries—it's even cheaper today, selling for $249.99 on Newegg.

You have to use coupon code EMCSPXRX3 at checkout to get that price. At $249.99, it's $350 below its list price, and also a good chunk below its street price (CamelCamelCamel shows it averaging $448.76 on Amazon).

The Y27g is built around a Samsung VA panel. It has a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, 350 nits brightness, and 178-degree viewing angles (horizontal and vertical).

Connectivity options include DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 1.4 (one input each). There's also a built-in USB hub with three downstream USB 3.0 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack.

Go here to get this deal.

