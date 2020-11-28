This 27-inch 144Hz gaming monitor with G-Sync is $100 off for Cyber Monday

One of our favorite monitors for PC gaming is LG's UltraGear 27GN950-B, a 4K nano IPS gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate and G-Sync compatibility. The only downside with such a beautiful display is its staggering $700 price point. Fortunately, you can have its 1080p counterpart for just under $250 with this Cyber Monday deal.

While the LG Ultragear 27GL650F-B is technically an AMD FreeSync monitor, it has been certified by Nvidia for G-Sync compatibility offering the best of both worlds for either AMD or Nvidia graphics cards. Combined with its 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and HDR10 compatibility, this 27-inch monitor is one of the best 1080p displays available.

Another great feature of this monitor is its versatile stand allowing you to tilt, adjust the height, or even pivot the display a full 90 degrees in either direction. This makes it a great second or third monitor for multiple display setups. The 27GL650F-B is available now on Amazon for 29 percent off for Cyber Monday. That comes out to $246.99, with savings of $103.

There may be a few 240Hz 1080p monitors out there, but the jump from 144Hz to 240Hz is hardly noticeable when compared to the jump from 60hz to 144hz. It may serve you better to have a 144Hz display with all of the bells and whistles vs a 240Hz display with poor color and viewing angles.

