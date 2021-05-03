These Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 speakers are a banging deal for $90

One of my favorite sets of computer speakers back in the day, before gaming headsets became the norm, was the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1. They get loud and bring the boom and are currently on sale for $89.88 at Amazon—a good chunk less than what I paid for them many years ago.

The discounted price is down from $139.99, so technically, you're saving a little over $50. Actual pricing has been a little lower, though according to price tracking site CamelCamelCamel, they did sell for as much as $149.99 at the beginning of the year.

Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Certified Speakers | $139.99 $89.88 at Amazon (save $50.11)

These speakers get very loud and without distortion when cranking up the volume. We also like the response from the 6.5-inch ported subwoofer. In short, these are great speakers for the money.View Deal

Regardless, getting these speakers for a tad under $90 is a good deal. They're THX-certified, and from my recollection, they sound great for a set of compact computer speakers.

The set consists of two-way satellite speakers with 3-inch midrange drivers and a 6.5-inch side-firing ported subwoofer. Both the main volume and subwoofer volume dials are built into the left satellite.

Klipsch rates the peak power at 260 watts to pump out audio at up to 110 decibels. That's loud, which is exactly how I remember them, without distortion when cranking up the volume.

One thing to keep in mind is these speakers do not have an on/off button, so you either need to leave them on all the time or unplug them when not in use. That's a little annoying, but these are definitely worth considering if that doesn't bother you.