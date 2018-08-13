The world of adventure game Rakuen will be the setting of a new animated series

Rakuen is an affecting adventure game that flew under the radar a little when it was released last year, but has since racked up an Overwhelmingly Positive user review score on Steam. Its story of a hospitalized boy who travels to a storybook fantasy land with his mother captured a lot of hearts, and also a lot of tears.

Its creator Laura Shigihara has been working with animator Slamacow to create an original 3D animated series set in the world of Rakuen, which will be called The Farmer in the Sky. You can watch the trailer embedded above, and it looks cute as heck.

The Farmer in the Sky will debut on its own YouTube channel, and Rakuen is currently discounted by 40% to celebrate the announcement.