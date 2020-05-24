Popular

The Wholesome Direct stream will show off 50+ indie games

We'll be there for Ooblets updates, if nothing else.

(Image credit: Greg Lobanov via Wholesome Games)

If you enjoy a warm and fuzzy gaming experience then folks, do I have a thing for you. Wholesome Direct will be a presentation from the collective that is Wholesome Games. It's coming this Tuesday, May 26th at 1PM ET. (That's perfect dinner viewing hours for you Brits, or a morning delight for the US West Coast.)  

The Wholesome Direct will show off some new stuff for games like Ooblets, the much-anticipated game about lil cutie things that go boop. Wholesome games' mission is to show off games that emphasize how you feel rather than how the game is played. 

The presentation will have new footage or announcements from upcoming games such as Ooblets, Spiritfarer, SkateBIRD, Little Witch in the Woods, Garden Story, Chicory, and Rainy Season. It'll likely be worth watching. Indie showcases like this are rare opportunities to get  a strong, curated selection of games in front of your eyes.

The stream is directly embedded below, for all your enjoyment and/or reminder-setting needs.

Jonathan Bolding

Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.
