The Steam Halloween Sale 2018 is alive

Scary stuff, kids—The 2018 Steam Halloween Sale is live! The four-day dealfest features an array of horror hits, vampires, zombies, and even a spooky smattering of VR, in case you want to strap that stuff to your face.
If you were to ring my doorbell and yell "Trick or treat!" but instead of candy you were looking for suggestions on what to spend your money on, you might find a few of these in your sack:
- Outlast 2 - $8/£6/€7 (75 percent off)
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - $3/£2/€3 (80 percent off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $8/£6/€7 (70 percent off)
- Vampyr - $34/£30/€34 (33 percent off)
- Vampire - $5/£4/€5 (75 percent off)
- Sunless Sea - $7/£5/€7 (66 percent off)
- Metro Redux Bundle - $14/£10/€14 (66 percent off)
- Graveyard Keeper - $15/£12/€13 – (25 percent off)
- Alan Wake, which actually went on sale last week when it returned to Steam, but hey, it's Halloween - $3/£2/€3 (80 percent off)
There 2018 Steam Halloween Sale is live now and runs until November 1.