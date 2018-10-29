Popular

The Steam Halloween Sale 2018 is alive

By

It's time for some treats!

Scary stuff, kids—The 2018 Steam Halloween Sale is live! The four-day dealfest features an array of horror hits, vampires, zombies, and even a spooky smattering of VR, in case you want to strap that stuff to your face.   

If you were to ring my doorbell and yell "Trick or treat!" but instead of candy you were looking for suggestions on what to spend your money on, you might find a few of these in your sack:

There 2018 Steam Halloween Sale is live now and runs until November 1.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments