Alan Wake is back on Steam and GOG, and it's on sale too

Remedy's spooky shooter Alan Wake, which was removed from Steam in May 2017 because of "expiring music licenses," is now back on the platform.

Good news! Alan Wake is back on Steam.Better news: the price will be discounted during Halloween, so go get your copy if you don’t own the game yet. (Other digital platforms to follow.) https://t.co/GRLdxcH361 pic.twitter.com/KUtdnQg6HbOctober 25, 2018

"Big thanks to our partner and Alan Wake’s publishers @Microsoft who were able to renegotiate the rights to the licensed music in Alan Wake, so that the game can be sold again," Remedy said in a followup tweet. And yes, all the music from the original release is still in place.

Appropriately for the return and the season, Alan Wake is also on sale for 80 percent off—that's $3/£2/€3, or $1 more for the collector's edition—until November 1.

(Update: It's also back, and on sale, on GOG.)

Here's one of the songs that apparently caused the trouble, courtesy of the one and only Roy Orbison: