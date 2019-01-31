The Sims 4 Anniversary Sale is live, get the base game and expansions for 20-75% off

In typical EA fashion, The Sims 4 and its accompying expansions don't go on sale too often. If you've been looking to pick up a few DLCs, or even give the base game a first try, this is a great time to do it. 'The Sims 4 Anniversary Sale' is live on Origin, and you can get the base game for 75 percent off, plus additional content for 20-75 percent off.

The Standard Edition of The Sims 4 is now $9.99, a $30 reduction from its usual price of $40. You can also get the Digital Deluxe version for $12.49 ($37.50 off), which comes with some minor in-game items (like animal hats) and the game's soundtrack.

Game Packs, Stuff Packs, and Expansion Packs are on sale too. The Luxury Party Stuff Pack is cheapest, at $4.99 ($5 off), with the other DLC going for $15-20. A few bundles are also available for $40 each. So get together/famous/work, or whatever other kind of lifestyle you want your sims to live!

