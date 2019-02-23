The Shanghai Dragons have won their first Overwatch League match

IT HAPPENED!!! #OWL2019THE @ShanghaiDragons SECURE THEIR FIRST WIN!https://t.co/U6dIipgQGs pic.twitter.com/Nfux0Zvl7HFebruary 23, 2019

After a staggering 42 losses across two seasons, the Shanghai Dragons have finally won their first Overwatch League match. With their third map win in the series tonight, the Dragons secured victory over the Boston Uprising, breaking the longest losing streak in professional sports history.

This Shanghai team, of course, is quite different than the team that went 0-40 in the inaugural OWL season. Three players—Geguri, Diya, and Fearless—remain from that original roster, while the other eight were released. The team now consists of a majority Korean roster, including tank Gamsu, who formerly played for the vanquished Boston Uprising.

Congratulations to the Dragons. After today's dominant performance, we're very excited to see their progression through the rest of OWL season two.