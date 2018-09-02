Shanghai Dragons release eight players following 0-40 Overwatch League season

The Shanghai Dragons have cut the majority of their roster following a 0-40 season in the inaugural Overwatch League.

Three players, including Geguri, remain for the impending rebuild. The players who have been released are:

Cheng "Altering" Yage

Xu "Freefeel" Peixuan

Chen "Fiveking" Zhaoyu

Jing "Roshan" Wenhao

Liu "Xushu" Junjie

Chon "Ado" Gi-hyeon

He "Sky" Junjian

Kim "Daemin" Dae-min

The team has also released coaches Kong and Nai8.

It was a torrid year for the team but, as Damian explained when they were 0-30, they were better than their record suggests. Perhaps by building around the three players they've retained—Diya, Fearless and Geguri—they can fare better next season.

They have a passionate fanbase behind them too: Ash wrote about why she's stuck with the side despite them not notching a win.