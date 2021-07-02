The scaly lads and hairy boys of Total War: Warhammer 2's last DLC have been detailed

A month ago the final DLC for Total War: Warhammer 2 was announced, and now Creative Assembly has shared a closer look at what's going to be in it—as well as the free DLC being given away alongside it.

First, paid DLC The Silence & the Fury beefs up the beastmen. They're a faction who have been in need of a rebalance for a while now, and legendary lord Taurox the Brass Bull will get several new units for his roster: doombull lords, wargor heroes, tuskgor chariots, and two monsters previously absent from the beastmen army list, the four-armed ghorgon and the jabberslythe. That's the winged Lewis Carroll nightmare beast from the trailer.

The other half of The Silence & the Fury is a lizardmen army led by Oxyotl the Unseen, whose new troops are skink oracle heroes, chameleon stalkers, and another two monster units, the spellcasting coatl and venom-spitting feral troglodon. Both armies get three extra regiments of renown as well, veteran versions of their new units.

As with Warhammer 2's previous DLC, each legendary lord gets a campaign with their own start position and some unique mechanics. Taurox earns momentum for acts of slaughter and razing cities, which can be spent to extend his rampages. Oxyotl can sneak through enemy territory, develop silent sanctums across the map, and "battle threats to the natural order of things". He also gets bonus XP for fighting his favored enemy, Chaos.

As usual there are freebies coming to Total War Access alongside this paid DLC, and Creative Assembly is calling it a "massive free update". The beastmen get a great bray shaman, and ogre mercenaries who will be recruitable by all existing armies. These mercs may be a preview of an ogre faction coming in Total War: Warhammer 3's DLC, but we'll have to wait and see on that. Apparently we'll only be able to hire a limited number of ogres and at a hefty price, with a risk of them eating anyone who doesn't pay their fee. There's also a legendary lord joining the dwarfs, which Creative Assembly says it'll reveal tomorrow.