Total War: Warhammer 2's final DLC is coming in July

The final DLC for the aged but excellent RTS Total War: Warhammer 2 was unveiled today as The Silence and the Fury, a pack featuring two new Legendary Lords: Taurox the Brass Bull at the head of the returning Beastmen, and the renowned chameleon skink Oxyolt the Unseen, who will lead the Lizardmen against them.

Taurox gains Momentum as he wins battles, enabling his army to replenish action points and carry on: The longer his kill streak runs, the greater his beastly powers become. Oxyotl takes a very different approach to dealing with problems, utilizing his prescient abilities to detect where the forces of Chaos will strike next and traveling instantly through a network of lost Secret Sanctums to tackle threats on his own terms. Ultimately, the two will lead their forces against each other in a final, desperate battle in the Heart of Darkness.

Roster details and other information about Total War: Warhammer 2 – The Silence and the Fury will be shared in July, ahead of its release on July 14. If you've already made your mind up, it's available for pre-purchase now on Steam.