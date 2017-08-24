The QuakeCon Steam Sale is now underway

QuakeCon 2017 has begun, and you know what that means—it's time for a Steam sale!

Okay, maybe that's not the most obvious and logical move from proposition to conclusion, but there is a QuakeCon Steam sale on, and there are some pretty good deals to be had, especially on older games you may have missed out on way back when. A few choice selections:

Prey - $30/£20/€30

- $30/£20/€30 The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited - $10/£7/€10

- $10/£7/€10 The Evil Within - $5/£4/€5

- $5/£4/€5 Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $10/£7.50/€10 (The standard edition is down to $2.50, but for the price you might as well go all-in)

- $10/£7.50/€10 (The standard edition is down to $2.50, but for the price you might as well go all-in) Return to Castle Wolfenstein - $1/£1/€1 (An older shooter and much more straightforward take on the series than the recent reboot, but still really quite good)

- $1/£1/€1 (An older shooter and much more straightforward take on the series than the recent reboot, but still really quite good) Arx Fatalis - $1/£1/€1 (We said a couple of years ago that it's an RPG worth playing despite its advanced age, and we weren't kidding)

The QuakeCon Steam Sale is live now and wraps up on August 29. QuakeCon itself is happening right now at quakecon.org, and will run until August 24.