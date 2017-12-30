The prettiest screenshots of 2017

Our favorite snaps from 2017's best-looking games.
Every year we round up our favorite screenshots, with preference to those taken at ultra-high resolutions with custom camera controls for beautiful HUD-free compositions. Previously, we've mainly included shots of our own, but this year I asked the community to submit their own. Special thanks to Larah Johnson (aka HodgeDogs) and Andy Cull who've lent us their collections for the year, as well as Cinematic Captures and The Gamers Zone for their great Battlefront 2 shots.
For the sake of space, we haven't included every screenshot submitted, but do check out these comments for more, and leave your best in the comments here.