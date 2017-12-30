The prettiest screenshots of 2017

Screenshot (cropped) by Andy Cull . See the full image below and more on his Flickr page

Every year we round up our favorite screenshots, with preference to those taken at ultra-high resolutions with custom camera controls for beautiful HUD-free compositions. Previously, we've mainly included shots of our own, but this year I asked the community to submit their own. Special thanks to Larah Johnson (aka HodgeDogs ) and Andy Cull who've lent us their collections for the year, as well as Cinematic Captures and The Gamers Zone for their great Battlefront 2 shots.

For the sake of space, we haven't included every screenshot submitted, but do check out these comments for more, and leave your best in the comments here.

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Screenshot by Andy Cull . See the full resolution (4500x6000) image on his Flickr page (Image credit: Andy Cull)

Screenshot by Andy Cull . See the full resolution (4500x6000) image on his Flickr page (Image credit: Andy Cull)

Screenshot by Larah Johnson (aka HodgeDogs) . See more on Flickr

Screenshot by Larah Johnson (aka HodgeDogs) . See more on Flickr

Assassin's Creed Origins

Screenshot by Andy Cull . See the full resolution (3840x2160) image on his Flickr page. (Image credit: Andy Cull)

Screenshot by Andy Cull . See the full resolution (2160x3840) image on his Flickr page (Image credit: Andy Cull)

Screenshot by Andy Cull . See the full resolution (2160x3840) image on his Flickr page (Image credit: Andy Cull)

Screenshot by Larah Johnson (aka HodgeDogs) . See more on Flickr

Screenshot by Larah Johnson (aka HodgeDogs) . See more on Flickr.

Screenshot by CHRISinSession . See more on Flickr

Screenshot by CHRISinSession . See more on Flickr

Screenshot by CHRISinSession . See more on Flickr

