Watch the PC Gamer Weekender 2018 livestream here

The PC Gamer Weekender enters day two at the Olympia in London! But if you can't make it, settle in with our livestream featuring some amazing guests, hosted by GamesRadar's Zoe Delahunty-Light. We'll have a great mix of live playthroughs, new footage and Q&As.



Fancy that? Come to our official Twitch channel from 13.00 GMT to see a huge array of guests.

Note that this might be subject to change, but here's the PC Gamer Weekender 2018 complete two-day schedule (footage from yesterday's presentations can be found in this direction):

Saturday

13:00. Fade to Silence

13:30. Project X

14:00. The DRG Initiative

14:30. Two Point Hospital

15:00. LG Gaming—Ahead of the Curve

15:30. Kingdom Come: Deliverance

16:00. Rend

16:30. Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia

17:00. PC Building Simulator

17:30. Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition

Sunday

13:00. Surviving Mars

13:30. Biomutant

14:00. SpellForce 3

14:30. Frozen Synapse 2

15:00. Warhammer: Vermintide 2

15:30. Cobalt WASD

16:00. PQube Indie Showcase #1

16:30. PQube Indie Showcase #2

17:00. Phoenix Point Tactical Battle Preview