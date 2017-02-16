The PC Gamer Show: Valve dumps Greenlight, returning to The Division, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about what we've been playing, returning to Ubisoft's The Division nearly one year later, what other games can learn from Resident Evil 7's Madhouse difficulty mode, Valve giving Greenlight the red light, and our usual Q&A!

This week's topics:

James screws the intro and we breakdown what we've been playing lately. James and Tim talk about their return to The Division. Mat defends his poor Resident Evil 7 Madhouse run. Valve dumps Greenlight for Steam Direct. We answer your questions. Mat tries not to stand up.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport

Tim Clark

Mat Paget