The PC Gamer Show: the RX 480, Battlefield 1, and more

This week we're taking a look at the newly released AMD Radeon RX 480 GPU, Wes got some hands-on time with Battlefield 1, we'll talk about key resellers and some recent controversy, James revisits Euro Truck Simulator, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. We take a brief look at a recent key reseller controversy. Wes talks about his hands-on time with Battlefield 1. The RX 480 is out now, how good is it? James tells us of his travels in Euro Truck Simulator. We take your questions from Twitch chat. Twitch fights against us.

