The PC Gamer Show: the RX 480, Battlefield 1, and more

our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT
This week we're taking a look at the newly released AMD Radeon RX 480 GPU, Wes got some hands-on time with Battlefield 1, we'll talk about key resellers and some recent controversy, James revisits Euro Truck Simulator, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.
This week's topics:
- What we've been playing recently.
- We take a brief look at a recent key reseller controversy.
- Wes talks about his hands-on time with Battlefield 1.
- The RX 480 is out now, how good is it?
- James tells us of his travels in Euro Truck Simulator.
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- Twitch fights against us.
Your flapping heads for this episode:
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her and her .