The PC Gamer Show: The best of E3 2016, LawBreakers alpha, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be breaking down the best stuff we saw at E3 last week, our time with the LawBreakers Alpha, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. How was the Lawbreakers Alpha? We breakdown the best things we saw at E3 2016. We take your questions from Twitch chat. How high can Zenyatta fly?

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Evan Lahti

Tyler Wilde