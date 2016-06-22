The PC Gamer Show: The best of E3 2016, LawBreakers alpha, and more

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we'll be breaking down the best stuff we saw at E3 last week, our time with the LawBreakers Alpha, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.
This week's topics:
- What we've been playing recently.
- How was the Lawbreakers Alpha?
- We breakdown the best things we saw at E3 2016.
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- How high can Zenyatta fly?
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode:
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her and her .