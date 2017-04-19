The PC Gamer Show: Star Wars: Battlefront 2, StarCraft, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about all the new info on Star Wars: Battlefront 2, StarCraft 1's switch to being free, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A!

This week's topics:

We talk about what we've been playing recently.

StarCraft 1 is now free, Nier lets you fight a CEO, and more recent news.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 has been officially announced, and we discuss.

We take your questions from Twitch chat.

Mints, bugs, and the great sci-fi debate.

