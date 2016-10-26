The PC Gamer Show: Star Citizen, early game reviews, Dark Souls 3, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

On this week's show we'll be talking about what Star Citizen is actually like to play, Dark Souls 3's new DLC, recent discussion about early game reviews, and more—including a special Halloween Catfantastic quiz and our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. What is Star Citizen actually like to play? James talks about his time in the new Dark Souls 3 DLC A Halloween themed Catfantastic! A discussion of pre-release game reviews. We take your questions from Twitch chat. Terrible birds.

Listen:

Downloa d th e MP3 dir ectly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Mark s

James Davenport

Chris Livingston