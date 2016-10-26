Popular

The PC Gamer Show: Star Citizen, early game reviews, Dark Souls 3, and more

A Halloween episode to feed your soul along with all that candy!

On this week's show we'll be talking about what Star Citizen is actually like to play, Dark Souls 3's new DLC, recent discussion about early game reviews, and more—including a special Halloween Catfantastic quiz and our usual Twitch chat Q&A.  

This week's topics:

  1. What we've been playing recently.
  2. What is Star Citizen actually like to play?
  3. James talks about his time in the new Dark Souls 3 DLC
  4. A Halloween themed Catfantastic!
  5. A discussion of pre-release game reviews.
  6. We take your questions from Twitch chat.
  7. Terrible birds.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Mark

James Davenport

Chris Livingston

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.  

